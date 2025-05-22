Newscast – Thursday, May 22, 2025

In this newscast:
- Tomorrow is the last day of school at the Juneau School District, and high school seniors are graduating on Sunday,
- A storm is set to hit Southeast Alaska this weekend with strong winds and heavy rain,
- Property taxes could go up for most Juneau residents if the Juneau Assembly moves forward with a plan to increase the rate it uses to calculate them in the next fiscal year,
- The Juneau School District is restructuring one of its specialized education programs. While staff and administrators say the change is desperately needed, some parents are concerned about how it will affect some of the district’s most vulnerable students,
- The Chilkoot Indian Association in Haines is launching a new tourism effort