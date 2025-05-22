KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday in support of keeping the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area federally owned,
  • The City and Borough of Juneau may step in to fund positions at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area formerly held by federal workers,
  • The Juneau Assembly also unanimously approved a change for how much the city charges large cruise ships to dock at city owned facilities,
  • Alaska lawmakers overrode Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a high profile education bill yesterday

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications