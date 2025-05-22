Newscast – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday in support of keeping the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area federally owned,
- The City and Borough of Juneau may step in to fund positions at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area formerly held by federal workers,
- The Juneau Assembly also unanimously approved a change for how much the city charges large cruise ships to dock at city owned facilities,
- Alaska lawmakers overrode Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a high profile education bill yesterday