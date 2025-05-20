Juneau cruise limit ballot petition fails to gather enough signatures

The local advocates who filed a petition with the City and Borough of Juneau last month to put harder limits on cruise ship tourism have withdrawn it.

That means voters won’t see the question on the municipal ballot this fall. According to Karla Hart, one of the advocates who filed the petition, they weren’t able to gather the minimum of 2,720 signatures before Monday’s deadline.

Hart said she still thinks there is a lot of community support for limiting the growth of cruise ship tourism, but there just wasn’t for this particular ballot measure.

“In the conversations that I had with people, I don’t think that it’s the right initiative,” she said. “I think that we need to regroup and refocus and take on the myriad of different pieces that are really adversely impacting our lives.”

The proposed initiative sought to impose a five-ship daily limit, cap the annual number of cruise ship visitors at 1.5 million a year, and limit daily cruise visitors to 16,000 people on most days and 12,000 on Saturdays. It also sought to shorten the season.

Those mirror agreements that the city has already signed with cruise lines. The difference is that those agreements are non-binding and voluntary, while the petitioners sought to make them law.

The petition saw legal pushback from a tour company. The company’s attorney Scott Collins called the proposed initiative poorly drafted and “wholly inadequate in attempting to address the complexity of limiting, permitting, and penalizing cruise ship visitation.”

Hart said she may revive an iteration of last election’s failed Ship-free Saturday in a future election. But, in the meantime, she said she and other advocates plan to keep pushing for city officials and Assembly members to take action.

“I think that these efforts are important for keeping pressure on and showing that if things don’t improve for the citizens, we do have options and we are willing to exercise them,” she said.

There are three other proposed ballot propositions currently still in the signature gathering phase. Those petitioners seek to cap the property tax rate, to remove sales tax on food and utilities and to make in-person voting the default again.