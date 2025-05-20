Newscast – Monday, May 19, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School District Board of Education appointed Steve Whitney to the board on Saturday,
- Senator Lisa Murkowski has introduced a bill that would reauthorize funds for landslide monitoring projects across Southeast Alaska,
- The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development failed a test that allows it to include millions of federal dollars towards its contributions to education funding,
- Tribal leaders from across the country spoke out last week at a U.S. Senate hearing against changes within the Department of Health and Human Services,
- Curious Juneau: What’s the story behind the Fiddlehead Cookbook’s North Douglas chocolate cake?