Newscast – Monday, May 19, 2025

  • The Juneau School District Board of Education appointed Steve Whitney to the board on Saturday,
  • Senator Lisa Murkowski has introduced a bill that would reauthorize funds for landslide monitoring projects across Southeast Alaska,
  • The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development failed a test that allows it to include millions of federal dollars towards its contributions to education funding,
  • Tribal leaders from across the country spoke out last week at a U.S. Senate hearing against changes within the Department of Health and Human Services,
  • Curious Juneau: What’s the story behind the Fiddlehead Cookbook’s North Douglas chocolate cake?

