Newscast – Friday, May 16, 2025

In this newscast:

  • Five candidates have applied to fill an empty seat on the Juneau School District Board of Education after Will Muldoon resigned,
  • Alaska regulators have assessed a $49,000 fine against Hilcorp for lapses in Cook Inlet offshore well management, the Alaska Beacon reports,
  • Some Southeast Alaska communities had their earliest harmful algal bloom on record this year, and there is currently a paralytic shellfish toxin advisory across region for recreational and subsistence harvest,
  • Local and state transportation officials are wrapping up a study that hones in on five locations for a potential second bridge,
  • Thousands of new books are landing in the hands of kids across Southeast Alaska this month as the result of a partnership between the region’s largest tribal government and a Native-led nonprofit with roots in the Navajo and Hopi nations

