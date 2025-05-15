Newscast – Thursday, May 15, 2025

In this newscast:
- A German Shepherd who was on the lam for nearly three months has been captured to returned to her family,
- The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says 400,000 gallons of process water spilled at a large lead and zinc mine in Northern Alaska yesterday,
- The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is considering whether to reduce the amount of money local governments can give to school district, but a new bill would allow local governments to continue to fund school districts as they have been,
- Juneau’s city-owned ski area expects to run a deficit for the foreseeable future, and their plan to dig out of the deficit relies heavily on revenue from a gondola that has yet to be built,
- Lawmakers rejected two of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s nominees for state boards and commissions in a joint session of the state House and Senate yesterday