Juneau’s escaped German Shepherd has been captured and returned to her family

A German Shepherd who was on the lam for nearly three months has been captured and returned to her family. Juneau Animal Rescue announced that animal control officers and a volunteer helped capture Jackie last week.

“This was truly a community effort, and we can’t thank you enough for all the sightings and updates you shared with us,” JAR wrote in a statement.

Jackie slipped her leash in February and since then had stolen the hearts of Juneau residents, who posted photos and videos of her caught on doorbell cameras around town.

Juneau Animal Control officers have been tracking these sightings and setting large, pain-free traps for Jackie ever since, sometimes with cheeseburgers zip-tied to the back.

Now that she’s back home with her adoptive family, JAR said they will not be sharing any further updates.