Juneau recognized by national health philanthropy group for commitment to Alaska Native culture and healing

Juneau was one of nine communities selected for an annual grant by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The health philanthropy group announced on Tuesday that the community was selected as a Culture of Health Prize winner for its commitment to uplifting Alaska Native culture and healing.

For more than a decade, the foundation has highlighted and awarded grants to dozens of communities across the country that work to promote health equity and inclusion.

The Haa Tóoch Lichéesh Coalition applied for the $250,000 grant on behalf of the community. It’s a nonprofit that offers Indigenous-based healing practices and reconciliation with the history of colonization in Juneau.

Ḵaa Yahaayí Shkalneegi Muriel Reid, a storyteller for the Haa Tóoch Lichéesh Coalition, said the award honors decades of healing work done by the community.

“We just want to show so much gratitude to the community,” he said. “There are so many people that have put their hands into this work for generations and generations.”

The award highlights different local organizations and residents who have contributed to reviving Indigenous culture and healing generational trauma.

The nonprofit pointed to community efforts like Orange Shirt Day, which remembers the harmful legacy of Indigenous Boarding Schools, and the revitalization of local Indigenous languages happening in Juneau schools. Reid said there’s still much work to do, but it’s important to celebrate the growth already taking place.

“There are so many places in Juneau where the only reason these wonderful moments of healing are happening is because of cross-sector work and collaboration and community, all working together towards a common goal of healing,” he said.

Reid said the Haa Tóoch Lichéesh Coalition will use the funding to continue to support ongoing work already happening in Juneau.

Disclaimer: KTOO pays Haa Tóoch Lichéesh Coalition to provide language lessons to staff.