Newscast – Monday, May 12, 2025

In this newscast:
- The filing period to run for an elected position in Southeast Alaska’s proposed Xunaa Borough closes this Friday. But, a pending appeal of a state commission’s approval of the new borough could halt the special election scheduled this July, when residents will be asked whether to create Alaska’s 20th borough.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s ordering a freeze on most state hiring, out-of-state travel and new regulations as oil prices tumble. Dunleavy outlined the freeze in an administrative order released Friday afternoon.
- Learning a language is hard. Learning a language without a teacher regularly checking in is even harder. But this year, Kake City Schools students got the chance to learn Lingít while creating multilingual poems that give people a glimpse of where they come from.