Lingít Word of the Week: Atx̱aan Hídi — Smokehouse

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.
Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.
This week’s word is atx̱aan hídi, or smokehouse. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say atx̱aan hídi.
The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.
Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Atx̱aan hídi.
That means smokehouse.
Here are some sentences:
Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Atx̱aan hídi áx̱ ashayaawatée du xaadí.
He hung his fish in the smokehouse.
Keihéenák’w John Martin: Lingít x̱áat has ax̱ʼán nooch atx̱aan hídi ax̱ has aléiyix̱.
People always make dry fish in the smokehouse by putting it up high.
Keiyishí Bessie Cooley: Atx̱aan hídi yeix̱ ashaayawatee wé tʼá.
They hung up the king salmon in the smoke house
Kooshdáakʼu Bill Fawcett: Ḵúnáx̱ áwé ya’kéi wé x̱áat atgaxtoox̱’aan atx̱aan hídi.
It’s very good, the fish that was smoked in a smokehouse.
Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Atx̱aan hídixʼ yakʼéi wé sʼeiḵ.
The smoke used in smokehouses is good.
You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.
Additional language resources:
Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.
Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.