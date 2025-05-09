Newscast – Friday, May 09, 2025

In this newscast:
- The federal government may soon return a traditional subsistence site connected to Douglas Island to its original tribal owners.
- The next season of the PBS KIDS show “Molly of Denali” will be the last for the foreseeable future. The team behind the award-winning children’s TV show will stop working on new content. Molly of Denali is widely celebrated in Alaska because it features an Alaska Native lead character and showcases Alaska Native culture.
- The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is considering whether to reduce the amount of money local governments can give to school districts. A new bill in front of state lawmakers would allow local governments to continue to fund school districts as they have been.
- State prosecutors say two Anchorage police officers were legally justified in the fatal shooting of a man in February who police say had barricaded himself in a Midtown hotel and threatened a woman and her four children.