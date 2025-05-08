Newscast – Thursday, May 8, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Senate approved its version of the state budget on Wednesday. It includes a $1,000 Permanent Fund dividend. And, for now, a slight surplus.
But senators say they expect that surplus to evaporate. And they’re warning of tough times in the years ahead.
- Reporters on the Alaska Desk recently asked people all over the state some open-ended questions about how they’re feeling after President Donald Trump’s first 100 days. From the Aleutians to Southeast and the Interior, there are never-Trumpers and MAGA diehards – and some Alaskans having changes of heart. Here’s what some of them had to say.
- Anchorage officials are preparing to roll out funding dedicated to improving the city’s child care sector. The move comes two years after Anchorage residents voted to dedicate the roughly 5 to 6 million dollars the city receives annually in marijuana taxes to funding child care initiatives.