Newscast – Tuesday, May 6, 2025

In this newscast:
- Lieutenant governor and former U.S. House candidate Nancy Dahlstrom is running for governor,
- The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced today that it is rejoining the Alaska Federation of Natives,
- The Juneau Assembly chose a preliminary redevelopment plan for the downtown Telephone Hill neighborhood that, if approved, would evict residents by October,
- A Juneau-based author’s graphic memoir won the Pulitzer Prize yesterday for autobiography and memoir,
- The Trump administration has started canceling federal grants that fund arts and culture programs across the country, including here in Juneau,
- Yesterday was Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and in Juneau, at MMIP events like last night’s, one name comes up consistently: Tracy Day