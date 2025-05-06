KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, May 6, 2025

  • Lieutenant governor and former U.S. House candidate Nancy Dahlstrom is running for governor,
  • The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced today that it is rejoining the Alaska Federation of Natives,
  • The Juneau Assembly chose a preliminary redevelopment plan for the downtown Telephone Hill neighborhood that, if approved, would evict residents by October,
  • A Juneau-based author’s graphic memoir won the Pulitzer Prize yesterday for autobiography and memoir,
  • The Trump administration has started canceling federal grants that fund arts and culture programs across the country, including here in Juneau,
  • Yesterday was Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and in Juneau, at MMIP events like last night’s, one name comes up consistently: Tracy Day

