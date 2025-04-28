KTOO

Newscast – Monday, April 28, 2025

  • Black bears are emerging from hibernation and roaming around Juneau in search of food,
  • The Alaska Senate passed a bill today that would substantially boost long-term funding for public schools,
  • Juneau’s firefighter union sent out a statement Thursday warning residents that emergency response times may be delayed due to major staffing concerns,
  • The Juneau School District and its largest union are more than two months into contract negotiations,
  • The U.S. Interior Department says it’s going to fast-track permits for oil, gas and mining, cutting a process that normally takes years down to no more than 28 days,
  • Alaska residents have less than a week to apply to get on a rental assistance program waitlist with the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation

