Newscast – Thursday, April 24, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • A cruise line representative dodged questions form the Juneau Assembly this afternoon about the company’s plans to develop a new cruise ship port on the backside of Douglas Island,
  • The Alaska Senate is planning to vote soon on a new education funding bill, even as Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he opposes it,
  • A $38 million federal grant meant to help Alaskans lower their energy bills and planet-warming emissions has been in limbo for months,
  • New cases of HIV in Alaska over the past five years were highly preventable, according to a recent bulletin from the state’s section of epidemiology,
  • Small businesses in Alaska are already feeling the impacts of President Trump’s sweeping tariff polices

