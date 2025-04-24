Newscast – Thursday, April 24, 2025

In this newscast:
- A cruise line representative dodged questions form the Juneau Assembly this afternoon about the company’s plans to develop a new cruise ship port on the backside of Douglas Island,
- The Alaska Senate is planning to vote soon on a new education funding bill, even as Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he opposes it,
- A $38 million federal grant meant to help Alaskans lower their energy bills and planet-warming emissions has been in limbo for months,
- New cases of HIV in Alaska over the past five years were highly preventable, according to a recent bulletin from the state’s section of epidemiology,
- Small businesses in Alaska are already feeling the impacts of President Trump’s sweeping tariff polices