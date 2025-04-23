Juneau Assembly, cruise industry leaders to hold joint meeting to discuss tourism season

The Juneau Assembly and cruise line agencies will hold a joint meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the cruise ship tourism season ahead.

The hour-long meeting will begin at noon on Thursday at City Hall in the Assembly Chambers. It will include leaders from Cruise Lines International Association Alaska and other industry representatives.

Both Assembly members and industry leaders can ask and answer questions about the cruise season, which kicked off last week.

The meeting tomorrow is open for the public to attend in person or online, but there won’t be an opportunity to testify. Juneau’s visitor industry director, Alix Pierce, says it’s a chance for residents to hear from the industry directly.

Juneau residents who want to suggest specific topics for discussion can email the Assembly prior to the meeting. The meeting is informational only and the Assembly will not be voting on anything.

Industry leaders also met with Ketchikan’s City Council for a joint public discussion on Wednesday.