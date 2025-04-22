Will Muldoon resigns from Juneau school board

Juneau School District Board of Education member Will Muldoon stepped down from his position on Monday.

According to a press release from the district, Muldoon submitted his resignation effective immediately and gave no reason for his departure.

“The district and board appreciate Mr. Muldoon’s service to the community of Juneau, and the time and effort he has devoted to the district’s students and employees,” the district’s statement reads.

Muldoon won his seat in 2021 as the first write-in candidate elected to the school board in decades. He was re-elected to another three-year term last year.

Muldoon did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The board has 30 days to fill Muldoon’s position. The board will choose from a pool of applicants at an upcoming meeting where members of the public will have an opportunity to comment. The date of that meeting has not yet been set.

The newly appointed member will serve until this year’s municipal election in October, when voters will elect a member to serve the remainder of the term.

Applicants for the position must be qualified to vote in Juneau and cannot be a district employee.