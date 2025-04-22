Newscast – Tuesday, April 22, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s public transportation system is ramping up its services for the summer tourism season this week,
- Juneau School District Board of Education member Will Muldoon stepped down from his position on Monday,
- The City and Borough of Juneau is starting the three-year-long process of updating its comprehensive plan,
- Alaska has the longest coastline and the highest rates of drowning in the country. One way to reduce that risk is through swim lessons, and in Juneau, babies can start learning as young as six months,
- Tongass Voices: Author Tessa Hulls on feeding her family’s ghosts