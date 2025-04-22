City seeks public input on updating comprehensive plan for Juneau’s future

The City and Borough of Juneau is starting the three-year-long process of updating its comprehensive plan. It took the first step Tuesday, with two community listening sessions at Centennial Hall and Thunder Mountain Middle School.

A comprehensive plan is a document designed to help the city determine how the community wants to see Juneau change and grow over the next two decades.

Not only does a comprehensive plan inform policy, it also provides a baseline understanding of where the community stands on certain topics like housing, economic development, child care and the growth of cruise ship tourism. The last time the plan was updated was in 2013.

Sachi Arakawa, the lead consultant on the project, said a lot has changed over the last decade, and even more will change in the next 20 years. At a listening session Tuesday afternoon, she said this new plan will help prepare for that.

“This is about growth — so how do we want to grow?” she said. “We know Juneau has a lot of constraints around growth, but we still want to think about what we can do about things like transportation and housing and recreation planning and economic development.”

Over the next three years, Arakawa and a team of consultants will work with the city to develop the plan using feedback they get from residents at community events and public meetings. The plan will eventually go to the Juneau Assembly for adoption.

In 2013, priorities like loosening zoning restrictions and developing more affordable housing emerged as hot-button issues for residents. Juneau resident Chrissy McNally, who attended the afternoon session, said those same issues persist today. She worries they keep people from staying in Juneau long-term.

“We need to sustain our community and grow and be a place where people can live at all stages of their lives,” she said. “I own my own home, and even though I earn more than I’ve ever earned, it still feels like life is a bit unsustainable here. It’s always in the back of my mind that I should always consider moving to see if there are more affordable options.”

In addition to the listening sessions on Tuesday, the city will hold two more on Wednesday at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents can also suggest ideas or share comments for the plan on the city’s website.