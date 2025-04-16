Newscast – Wednesday, April 16, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaska organizations that provide weather and environmental information to mariners and subsistence hunters are bracing for reduced funding.
- The University of Alaska Southeast is retaining services and federal funding for now as the Trump administration continues to threated and investigate universities.
- Juneau’s city-run emergency warming center closed for the season this morning and some clients say they have nowhere else to go.
- Arctic research has not been spared as President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk seek to slash what they see as unnecessary government spending.