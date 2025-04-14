Newscast – Monday, April 14, 2025

In this newscast:
- Cruise ship tourism will pay for a number of upgrades to infrastructure in Juneau this year.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration released a long-delayed study on state worker salaries last week.
- Federal investigators released a final report on their investigation into the crash of a commercial cargo plane near Fairbanks last year that killed two people.
- An Anchorage judge declared a mistrial Friday in the case against a young man involved in a 2019 Unalaska car crash that killed two teenage girls.
- The Kenai Peninsula’s largest energy cooperative wants to try an save a Nikiski solar farm that stalled earlier this year.