Newscast – Monday, April 14, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Cruise ship tourism will pay for a number of upgrades to infrastructure in Juneau this year.
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration released a long-delayed study on state worker salaries last week.
  • Federal investigators released a final report on their investigation into the crash of a commercial cargo plane near Fairbanks last year that killed two people.
  • An Anchorage judge declared a mistrial Friday in the case against a young man involved in a 2019 Unalaska car crash that killed two teenage girls.
  • The Kenai Peninsula’s largest energy cooperative wants to try an save a Nikiski solar farm that stalled earlier this year.

