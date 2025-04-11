Newscast – Friday, April 11, 2025

In this newscast:
- People packed a park in Homer on Saturday to protest recent actions by the Trump administration.
- The JoAnn fabric store chain is closing their stores, including on with a large footprint in Fairbanks.
- Two Anchorage teens are trying to encourage more young people to get involved with philanthropy-giving their time and money to benefit society as a whole.
- The 50th Annual Alaska Folk Fest celebrated its fourth night by welcoming guest artists Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell for a 45-minute set.