Newscast – Friday, April 11, 2025

In this newscast:

  • People packed a park in Homer on Saturday to protest recent actions by the Trump administration.
  • The JoAnn fabric store chain is closing their stores, including on with a large footprint in Fairbanks.
  • Two Anchorage teens are trying to encourage more young people to get involved with philanthropy-giving their time and money to benefit society as a whole.
  • The 50th Annual Alaska Folk Fest celebrated its fourth night by welcoming guest artists Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell for a 45-minute set.

