Newscast – Tuesday, April 8, 2025

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly voted last night to approve a tidelands lease for a fifth cruise ship dock in downtown Juneau,
  • Less than a year after Juneau voters shot down a ballot initiative to ban large cruise ships on Saturdays, advocates are trying again to put hard limits on tourism’s growth,
  • As Juneau residents face the impacts of the Trump administration’s widespread federal firings, the Juneau Assembly unanimously passed a resolution last night urging Alaska’s congressional delegation to oppose cuts to federal agencies,
  • The City and Borough of Juneau’s municipal budget process kicked off over the weekend

