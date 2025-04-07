Newscast – Monday, April 7, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Trump administration has frozen a million dollars in funding for Planned Parenthood in Alaska,
- More than 1,300 people in Juneau joined the nationwide Hands-off rally at the Alaska State Capitol on Saturday,
- State legislators grilled two University of Alaska Board of Regents appointees at a Senate Education Committee meeting last week as part of their confirmation process,
- The eighth annual Traditional Games was held in Juneau this weekend, and more than 250 athletes from 30 teams competed in sporting events rooted in Alaska Native values