Newscast – Friday, April 4, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly is set to take a critical vote Monday night that will determine if the construction of a fifth cruise ship dock downtown will move forward,
- Two weeks after a rockslide came down over Ketchikan’s Tongass Highway, the temporary bypass road constructed to get around the work area will open to two-way traffic,
- It’s been more than a year since the Juneau Assembly voted to move forward with a plan to demolish the downtown Telephone Hill neighborhoods’ historic homes and add new housing units, but not much movement on the project has happened, leaving residents in limbo,
- A high-priority bill that would substantially boost education funding took another step forward in the state Legislature this week,
- While Forest Service staffing at the Mendenhall Glacier remains uncertain, there will be eight people working there in a different role — as cultural ambassadors