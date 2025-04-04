KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, April 4, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly is set to take a critical vote Monday night that will determine if the construction of a fifth cruise ship dock downtown will move forward,
  • Two weeks after a rockslide came down over Ketchikan’s Tongass Highway, the temporary bypass road constructed to get around the work area will open to two-way traffic,
  • It’s been more than a year since the Juneau Assembly voted to move forward with a plan to demolish the downtown Telephone Hill neighborhoods’ historic homes and add new housing units, but not much movement on the project has happened, leaving residents in limbo,
  • A high-priority bill that would substantially boost education funding took another step forward in the state Legislature this week,
  • While Forest Service staffing at the Mendenhall Glacier remains uncertain, there will be eight people working there in a different role — as cultural ambassadors

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications