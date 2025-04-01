Volcanic ash from possible Mount Spurr eruption could impact air travel in Juneau

As Southcentral Alaska prepares for Mount Spurr’s more than likely eruption in the coming weeks or months, officials say the impacts could reach as far as Southeast Alaska.

The volcano about 80 miles west of Anchorage last erupted in 1992. Scientists say the main concern for residents in its vicinity will be ashfall. When and where that ash might land is still widely unknown, said Michelle Coombs, a geologist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

“It all depends on what the winds are doing, how strong they are, and how much ash comes out of the volcano,” Coombs said. “But the likelihood of any more than really a trace amount of ash in Southeast is pretty small.”

Juneau International Airport Manager Patty Wahto said she’s looking at how the ashfall could affect air travel in and out of Juneau and across the state.

“One of the things that we’re looking at is diverted flights, because if it goes off suddenly, can we handle diverted flights in here?” Wahto said. “Whether it’s just for a touchdown or refueling or whatever they need and making sure that we’re prepared.”

Plumes of ash can cause severe damage to the exterior of planes, impair visibility and cause engine failure. In 1992, when Mount Spurr last erupted, Anchorage saw about an eighth of an inch of ash. That was enough to shut down the city’s main airport for almost an entire day.

Some light ashfall also reportedly made its way to Juneau, according to a Juneau Empire article from August 1992. The paper reported that Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines temporarily stopped flights in and out of Juneau following the eruption, leaving many travelers stranded.

Officials at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport have already warned travelers that both cargo and passenger flights out of that location would be impacted. Depending on the amount of ashfall, flights originally routed for Anchorage could be sent further north to Fairbanks International Airport.

Wahto said Juneau’s airport will do its best to keep travelers informed about the impacts to flights.

“Juneau is prepared for that, we have weather delays and other issues,” she said. “A lot of Juneauites and Southeast folks are kind of always prepared, just in case there’s weather or, in this case, volcanic ash delay. They just hang tight.”

The State of Alaska has launched an online website that provides access to guidance and real-time updates on the volcano.