Lingít Word of the Week: G̱áax’w — Herring eggs

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is g̱áax’w, or herring eggs. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say g̱áax’w.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: G̱áax’w.

That means herring eggs.

Here are some sentences:

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Ḵaa jéexʼ kei naldzée yaa yá g̱áaxʼw.

It is getting difficult for people to get herring eggs.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Tsaa eex̱i tín áwé dux̱áa nooch g̱áaxʼw.

People always eat herring eggs with seal oil.

Keiyishí Bessie Cooley: Dziskʼu dleeyí, g̱áaxʼw daséi yaa dul.átch

People trade moose meat for herring eggs.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: G̱áax’w wutuwax̱áa.

We ate herring eggs.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

Additional language resources:

Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.

Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.

Watch a video introducing Lingít sounds here.