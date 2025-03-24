Newscast – Monday, March 24, 2025

In this newscast:
- Friday marked the first-ever World Day for Glaciers, a day observed by the United Nations to sound the alarm on the accelerating pace of global melting. Scientists who study Alaska glaciers spoke about their research to uncover how these rapidly changing systems affect our world.
- Sydney Isaacs-Hulstine is a Craig-based Lingìt and Haida artist. Raised in Klawock, Isaacs-Hulstine is an associate producer for children’s TV show “Molly of Denali.” She recently wrote an episode for another show, “Work It Out Wombats.” It features an Alaska Native character that draws on Lingìt and Haida culture.
- The 76th annual Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament kicked off yesterday in Juneau. Throughout this week hundreds of people from across Southeast Alaska will attend to watch 50 games.