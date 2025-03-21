Newscast – Friday, March 21, 2025

In this newscast:
- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday [March 21] abolishing the U.S. Department of Education. While many key programs remain unchanged, hundreds of millions of federal dollars are at stake in Alaska if the order disrupts funding.
- Juneau’s only landfill is filling up quickly – really quickly. If the town keeps up its current dumping pace, residents and businesses could run out of space for their trash within the next decade. A new study offers a few scenarios for what the city could do after that.
- Crews have begun clearing Thursday’s rockslide blocking Ketchikan’s main road. But it’s still unclear how long the cleanup will take. The slide came down in the morning and completely covered Tongass Avenue, just north of the airport. It left people who live north of the slide cut off from city services and the airport indefinitely.