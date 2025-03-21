Juneau residents turn out to protest recent Trump administration actions

More than 200 people gathered outside the Alaska State Capitol Friday afternoon to protest several recent federal actions taken under the guidance of the Trump administration. The rally was the second held at the capitol this week.

Speakers said they were there in support of students and teachers following President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. Protesters also condemned the firings of National Park Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Forest Service employees. Some of the fired staff have been reinstated following federal court rulings.

They also spoke out against proposed cuts to Medicaid and the University of Alaska’s decision to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion language in response to the potential loss of federal funding.

There have been at least nine protests related to the federal government held there since February.