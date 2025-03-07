KTOO

Newscast – Friday, March 7, 2025

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau School District Board of Education appears to maintain its concerns about state funding as it moves through the budget process for the next fiscal year.
  • Juneau residents join protesters nationwide in response to President Trumps scientific research funding cuts and firings at federal science institutions.
  • Anglers will be able to fish for king salmon near Petersburg this summer after a recent decision from the Alaska Board of Fisheries.
  • There’s a 50-50 change the Alaska Permanent Fund won’t have enough spendable money to pay dividends and the state’s bills at least once over the next decade.

