Newscast – Thursday, March 6, 2025

In this newscast:
- Homes in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley are seeing a decline in their assessed value following last August’s glacial outburst flood.
- Juneau’s trail maintenance nonprofit, Trail Mix, wants to hire fired Forest Service employees if — it can raise enough money to pay them.
- Three heli-skiers who died in an avalanche Tuesday near Girdwood had ties to Minnesota.
- Research in marine species show they may be fixtures in the Arctic, to the interest of scientists. It may also mean changes to subsistence to Alaska’s most northern communities.