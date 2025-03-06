KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, March 6, 2025

  • Homes in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley are seeing a decline in their assessed value following last August’s glacial outburst flood.
  • Juneau’s trail maintenance nonprofit, Trail Mix, wants to hire fired Forest Service employees if — it can raise enough money to pay them.
  • Three heli-skiers who died in an avalanche Tuesday near Girdwood had ties to Minnesota.
  • Research in marine species show they may be fixtures in the Arctic, to the interest of scientists. It may also mean changes to subsistence to Alaska’s most northern communities.

