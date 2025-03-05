High school state drama and debate champions to hold showcase on March 8

On this episode:
- Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé drama and debate students are having a showcase to raise money and celebrate their recent victory as overall state champions
- A preview of the upcoming Fireside Lecture “The Fish That Saw the 20th Century: A journey through history during the life of a rockfish”
- Juneau Douglas City Museum opens two shows this week, including the annual 12×12 exhibit
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Council with a preview of First Friday and Monica Daughtery previews her show at the JACC Gallery
