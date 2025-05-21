KTOO

Unraveling murders and mysteries in Southeast Alaska with author Betsy Longenbaugh

“Forgotten Murders from Alaska’s Capital” was author Betsy Longenbaugh’s first book.

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon’s Rainy Day Conversations, true crime enthusiast and author Betsy Longenbaugh shares her lifelong passion for mystery and how she and her husband, Ed Schoenfeld, uncovered a long history of murder and mayhem in Southeast Alaska.

Host Bostin Christopher talks with Longenbaugh about her origins in Sitka, finding a love of mystery from her mother and grandmother, working for her aunt at the Sitka Sentinel, and how, after retiring from a career in journalism and social work, she and her husband began finding tales of murder in Juneau and continue to share them in presentations, history walks, and two books, with a third on the way.

You can find and follow Betsy Longenbaugh online via Facebook or at the website: truecrimealaska.com.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

