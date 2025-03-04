Newscast – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

In this newscast:
- President Donald Trump’s long-promised tariffs on goods imported from China, Canada and Mexico took effect this morning. It marks the start of a trade war that has many Alaskans bracing for higher prices. Despite the growing tensions between the countries, local leaders in Juneau say they are committed to maintaining a close relationship with the Canadian City of Whitehorse.
- Juneau’s trail maintenance nonprofit won’t be maintaining Forest Service trails this season, unless it can crowd-source funding for a new trail crew.
- There are just 33 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race teams sprinting to Nome right now, tying the record of the smallest field ever. As Alaska Public Media’s Ava White reports, mushers all point to one big challenge.