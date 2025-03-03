KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, March 3, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Temporary cell service and internet connection has most Juneau residents back online after a damaged subsea cable caused a region-wide outage late last week,
  • Former Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola and her former chief of staff are now working for Holland and Hart, a law and lobbying firm,
  • Protestors took to the streets of Gustavus on Saturday, joining hundreds of demonstrations around the country in response to staffing cuts at national parks,
  • A hydroelectric project in the remote Southeast Alaska community of Angoon is on pause following the federal grant freeze announced in late January by the Trump administration,
  • Leaders in the Alaska House and Senate say they’re deeply concerned about the impacts of federal staff cuts and a forthcoming congressional immigration and tax cuts bill,
  • With changes to requirements by the Trump administration, it’s an uncertain time for immigrants, but the new Philippine Honorary Consul for Alaska hopes she can be of service

