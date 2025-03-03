Lingít Word of the Week: Kootéeyaa — Totem Pole

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is kootéeyaa, or totem pole. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say kootéeyaa.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: kootéeyaa.

That means totem pole.

Here are some sentences:

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Kootéeyaa akaaach’ák’w.

He carved a totem pole.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Yóo ḵawdudziteey i duwasáakw kootéeyaa.

The thing being carved is called kootéeyaa.

Keiyishí Bessie Cooley: Kootéeyaa yóoxʼ kaduchʼáakʼw.

A totem pole is being carved way over there.

Kooshdáakʼu Bill Fawcett: Daa sáwé yéi daa.eené? Kootéeyaa áx̱ kaxajaaḵw.

What are you doing? I’m designing a totem pole.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Ax̱ éek’ kootéeyaa yéi adaanéiyin.

My brother used to work on totem poles.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

