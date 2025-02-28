Partial internet and cell phone outage affects Juneau

Juneau residents who use certain cell phone and internet carriers experienced an outage Thursday night that continued Friday.

The outage began around 9:15 p.m. Thursday with ACS and AT&T customers reporting limited or no service throughout the area.

In an email, ACS media contact Heather Marron confirmed the company was troubleshooting the issue at multiple locations, but did not provide a timeline for when services would be restored.

When called Friday morning, the answering machine for ACS, or Alaska Communications Systems, opens with an automated voicemail that says “we are investigating a network disruption impacting Juneau. This is our top priority. We have dispatch technicians, and we will share details on our Facebook page as we learn more.”

Deputy City Manager Robert Barr said the impacts of the outage to city functions are

“significant but not debilitating,” noting it has connectivity through alternative sources. He suggested residents email city officials rather than call in the interim.

Juneau School District is still holding classes as normal. Superintendent Frank Hauser said Friday morning that all district schools have a copper phone line that can be used to make phone calls, but the internet has been impacted.

“Teachers are still teaching, students are still learning,” he said. “It’s just kind of going back to, the books and the manipulatives in the class. We’re just continuing to focus on educating the students, working with them and doing what we do best.”

The Juneau Police Department posted on Facebook that its administrative phone systems were affected by the outage, though 911 calls appear to be functioning normally.

Capital City Fire/Rescue posted that some cell phones may not be able to call 911, but connecting to wifi might help.

Staff at the State Office Building downtown reported that the outage was affecting them. The alaska.gov website also appears to be down.

Business appears to be operating as usual at the Alaska State Capitol.

Today’s Senate and House floor sessions are expected to meet as regularly scheduled. #akleg — Gavel Alaska (@gavelalaska.bsky.social) February 28, 2025 at 9:53 AM



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.