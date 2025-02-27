Feb. 27, 2025: BRH/CCFR Mobile Response Unit; UAS new degree programs; Juneau String Ensembles

On this episode:
- Kim McDowell from Bartlett Regional Hospital shares details on the new Mobile Response Unit partnership between Bartlett, Capital City Fire & Rescue, and the Juneau Police Department to assist those with a behavioral health crisis
- University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer on new degree programs
- Students Arlo, Zev, and Tayt preview Juneau String Ensembles “Chamber Music Night” happening on Saturday, March 1 at Thunder Mountain Middle School
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.