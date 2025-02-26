Feb. 26, 2025: STEAM Coalition ‘Curiosity Unleashed;’ Juneau Senior Center; Lynn Canal Adventures; Juneau Chamber

On this episode:
- Juneau STEAM Coalition presents “Curiosity Unleashed” at Thunder Mountain Middle School on March 10
- Juneau Senior Center shares their programs and upcoming events
- Lynn Canal Adventures summer running camps are open for registration
- Juneau Chamber of Commerce monthly update
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
