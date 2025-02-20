WATCH: U.S. Rep. Nick Begich addresses the Alaska Legislature

U.S. Rep. Nick Begich III delivers his address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Thursday at 11 a.m.

This is the Republican Congressman’s first address to the Legislature since winning Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives last November.

Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation are invited to address the legislature each year to talk about their work advocating for Alaskan interests at the federal level.

Listen to the live Gavel Alaska coverage on your local public radio station, or tune in on KTOO 360TV.