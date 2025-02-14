KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Feb. 14, 2025

In this newscast:

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduced a bill that would keep the name Denali for North America’s highest peak;
  • Lawmakers are looking at Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposal to create a state Department of Agriculture;
  • Preschool students presented lawmakers with Valentines — and plea for policy-level support for childcare — at the state Capitol;
  • A Lingít language learning couple shares their love story and love language for Valentine’s Day;
  • Alaska’s Emergency Operations center cancels its annual test for the tsunami warning system.

