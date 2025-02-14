Newscast – Friday, Feb. 14, 2025

In this newscast:
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduced a bill that would keep the name Denali for North America’s highest peak;
- Lawmakers are looking at Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposal to create a state Department of Agriculture;
- Preschool students presented lawmakers with Valentines — and plea for policy-level support for childcare — at the state Capitol;
- A Lingít language learning couple shares their love story and love language for Valentine’s Day;
- Alaska’s Emergency Operations center cancels its annual test for the tsunami warning system.