Newscast – Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The 2025 Native Youth  Olympics Junior Celebration took place over the weekend in Juneau. Elementary school students from across the borough competed in events like the seal hop, two-foot high kick, Inuit stick pull and more.
  • The Alaska Senate passed a bill today that would allow teenagers to serve alcohol at restaurants. The bill would lower the minimum age to serve alcohol from 21 to 18.
  • The second annual Juneau Jazz Festival packed nearly thirty performances, workshops and events related to jazz in four days.

