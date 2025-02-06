Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau city officials have proposed a multi-million dollar wastewater bond package to offset utility rate hikes,
- Ketchikan’s local governments are pursuing a new sales tax on cruise ship passengers,
- The U.S. Forest Service has completed assessment reports on over 20 topics that will inform how the Tongass National Forest will be managed in decades to come. The last time the Forest Service studied the Tongass this deeply, the movie Titanic was hitting the screens,
- Delta Junction residents will soon have to make a decision about whether, and how, they’ll restore emergency medical services to their community, after the city’s only ambulance service, Delta Medical Transport, announced that it will stop providing services to the city