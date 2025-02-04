Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaska nonprofit face immense uncertainty due to the Trump administration’s pause on federal grants and loans,
- The City and Borough of Juneau will move forward with a controversial plan to mitigate glacial outburst floods in the Mendenhall Valley,
- Members of Juneau’s chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters union spoke out again about the lack of competitive wages leading to staffing shortages in Juneau, and as contract negotiations begin, first responders are asking the city for relief,
- Lawmakers are pushing Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration to release drafts of a statewide salary study submitted by a human resources consultant