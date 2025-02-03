KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

In this newscast:

  • A teenager was fatally shot at a roundabout in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley early this morning,
  • The Alaska Board of Fisheries is entering its second week of deliberations on Southeast Alaska fishing regulations in Ketchikan, and this week is about salmon and herring,
  • The state regulatory group will take up herring proposals this week and it could adopt changes to how the Sitka Sound Sac Roe herring fishery is managed,
  • Alaskans testified overwhelmingly in favor of a bill that would boost per-student funding at a meeting of the House Education Committee last week, and KCAW stopped by Sitka’s legislative office to speak to those there who testified,
  • NOAA has released a new catalogue that chronicles more than 100 species of seaweed commonly found in Alaska, which will serve as an important resource as Alaska works to get in on kelp products

