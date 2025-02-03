Teen driver fatally shot by man at Mendenhall Valley roundabout

A teenager was fatally shot at a roundabout in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley early Monday morning.

According to an updated news release from the Juneau Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after midnight. Later on Monday morning, police identified the victim as a 16-year-old boy and the shooter as a 24-year-old man. Their names have not been released to the public.

“Both drivers appear to have been unknown to each other before this incident,” said Deputy Chief Krag Campbell.

According to police, the 24-year-old told officers that he was followed by another vehicle while he was driving from the area near Safeway to the roundabout connecting Stephen Richards Memorial Drive and Mendenhall Loop Road.

The man told police he drove around the roundabout multiple times before stopping. He said the teenager then pulled up alongside his vehicle.

The man reported that the teenager was upset and yelling, and allegedly appeared to have a rifle in his hand. He told police the teenager then pointed the weapon at him. Then the man said he pulled out a pistol and fatally shot the teenager, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the teenager’s weapon was later identified as a pellet or BB-style rifle.

Police say the shooter called 911 to report what happened and waited at the scene for police to arrive. After a preliminary investigation, police released him from custody.

Police originally identified both the shooter and the victim as men.

Campbell said JPD will continue to investigate the incident. The information they gather will be forwarded to Juneau’s District Attorney’s office, who will determine if charges are warranted.

This story has been updated.