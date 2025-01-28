WATCH: Gov. Dunleavy delivers 2025 State of the State address

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is set to deliver the annual State of the State address to the Alaska Legislature in Juneau Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., KTOO Managing Editor Claire Stremple will host a discussion with Alaska Legislative Digest Publisher Tim Bradner, Alaska Public Media State Government Reporter Eric Stone and Alaska Beacon Editor-in-Chief Andrew Kitchenman to provide some context for the speech.

Watch live Gavel Alaska coverage of the discussion and Dunleavy’s speech on KTOO 360TV or listen to your local public radio station.