Newscast – Monday, Jan. 27, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Alaska House of Representatives offered a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s move to rename North America’s highest peak as Mount McKinley,
- The Alaska Legislature is getting to work on a bill that would boost state funding for public schools by more than $460 million,
- One of the more than 200 executive orders President Donald Trump signed in the first days of his new term was aimed at accessing more natural resources in Alaska, and seeks to roll back protections on millions of acres in the Tongass National Forest,
- The City of Delta Junction’s privately-owned ambulance service announced it would dissolve, possibly leaving residents to provide their own emergency transportation to Fairbanks, almost a hundred miles away