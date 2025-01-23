Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau residents had a chance to ask questions and offer comments on a proposed fifth cruise ship dock at two public meetings this week,
- A key public-sector union and some Democratic state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to release the results of a million-dollar study on how competitive the state’s salaries are,
- Seven tribal organizations across the state of Alaska received over $12 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last month,
- More than 50 people gathered in Homer Saturday for the annual “Women’s March on Homer”